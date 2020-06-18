Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson woman says things are looking up after she cashed in a $125,000 winning lottery ticket.
The Upstate player won the third top prize in the The Color of Cash game. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 540,000.
The winner told lottery officials the year has been a difficult one with the loss of friends and loved ones. Officials say the woman says winning feels like a new start at happiness.
“Through it all, I love people,” she said. “I love helping people too.”
The winning ticket was sold at the MD Food Mart in Anderson who will receive a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.
One more top prize remains in The Color of Cash game.
