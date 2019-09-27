Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than $14,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.
42-year-old Tamika Scott pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery and two counts of shoplifting.
Scott had been given a 15 year sentence but it was suspended to 10 years behind bars and five years probation on the robbery charge and given 10 year concurrent prison sentences on the shoplifting charges. She was also ordered to pay restitution to Home Depot in the amount of $14,025.
Prosecutors say the incidents occurred on December 28, April 24, and April 27 at the Home Depot located on Dorman Centre Drive in Spartanburg.
Scott and two other people selected a large quantity of batteries placing the items in their cart and purses then proceeded to the exit without paying. A store employee attempted to stop them before being shoved to the ground and the suspects fled.
Prosecutors say in other instances, Scott was involved in the theft of power tools and related accessories.
