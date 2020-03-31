Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - A fundraising event set for Tuesday night in Greer is announcing a change of venue because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Organizers for the Angel Heart of Hope Charity say their inaugural fundraising event which was set to be held in Greer City Hall tonight, March 31, at 7 p.m. will now be a virtual event tonight at the same time.
The link to the event will be provided on the charity's website here, and on social media.
The Angel Heart of Hope Charity says their mission is, "to give hope to all children with life-threatening illnesses through our gifts of love. And in carrying out the vision, we also want to inspire others to share their stories of how God has miraculously impacted their lives, as well as to challenge any and everyone to be a blessing to others."
Brenda Muntean, founder and president of the charity, says they will be the first non-profit to help families financially at Prisma Children's Hospital in Greenville who have a child with any life-threatening illness in a palliative treatment, in addition to cancer.
Muntean founded the charity following the loss of her daughter, Bella, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer at the age of 12.
Motivated by an angel drawn on her pillowcase by her nurse, Bella suggested they fill the pillowcases with gifts to give hope to kids undergoing chemotherapy.
Before her death at the age of 15, Bella asked her mother to continue the charity and her parents founded the Bella Muntean Angel Heart of Hope Ministry.
