Angel Tree helping more than 2,000 kids in Greenville County this Christmas
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Thanks to thousands of donations, a record-breaking number of Greenville families will have a merrier Christmas this year.
The Salvation Army of Greenville begins its Angel Tree distribution today at the Greenville Convention Center.
This year they're helping more than 2,000 kids. Program coordinator Lauren Stephens said that's more than ever before.
FOX Carolina has followed the process since the start this year.
Stephens said they started taking applications and the adoption process earlier this year to help combat supply chain issues.
Originally, Stephens said they planned to take on 1,600 kids. Then the number grew to more than 2,000.
Distribution runs from 8 a.m. to noon.
