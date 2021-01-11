SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Animal Control officials are investigating a horse shooting incident from Jan 6.
According to animal control, a horse was shot the evening of Jan. 6 in Moore. The owner did not discover the injured horse until the following day.
The agency said the horse had to be put down due to the severity of its injuries.
Animal control said there aren't any leads at the moment however, they are currently interviewing and investigating to figure out the how and why.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Spartanburg County Animal Control at (864) 596-3582.
