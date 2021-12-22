STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Animal Control deputies are looking for the owners of two animals found running loose together in Starr.
Deputies said the dog and goat duo were running around in the area of Martin Creek Road Tuesday.
If you own or know who owns this dog and goat duo please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division at 864-260-5576.
Deputies said the owner must be able to provide proof of ownership.
