Berkeley County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, in the midst of Hurricane Dorian, officers with Berkeley County Animal Control were called to a home for a different kind of looter.
According to a post by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the home in the Town of Moncks Corner for a baby alligator found inside the residence.
The sheriff's office joked in their post, "We tried to tell you all... there is a zero-tolerance for looters! Even those looters with a tail...and claws."
Officers arrived to the home on Broughton Road to assist SCDNR with relocating alligator Dorian. The alligator was measured at three-and-a-half feet and relocated him to a safer area.
