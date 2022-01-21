SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Animal Control rescued 13 cats from a house destroyed by a fire Thursday night.
Spartanburg Fire reported the fire along Fairforest Road at 10:33 p.m.
Spartanburg County Animal Control said they responded to the home around 11:30 p.m. once the scene was made safe by North Spartanburg Fire Department.
With the help of fire crews, animal control said they were able to remove 13 cats from inside the home. Officers on scene said the cats had obvious smoke related issues and evidence of heat related skin issues.
We're told the owner released the animals to Spartanburg County and the cats were taken to the Upstate Vet Emergency for evaluation and any needed treatment.
Animal Control officers are expected to pick up the cats and take them to Greenville County Animal Care once they are treated.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more from officials.
