ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County P.A.W.S. shelter and animal control are seeking information after a dog was thrown an embankment that is estimated to be 30 feet.
According to the shelter, a crate with a dog in it was thrown down an embankment at a boat ramp near Lakewood Lane in Anderson. Luckily, the door opened and the dog was able to get out.
The shelter said a man found the dog and contacted animal control.
The dog has now been named Swan and will be available for rescue or adoption after the stray hold is complete.
Animal control wishes to speak with anyone who recognizes Swan or knows Swan's owners, please email pawsrescue@andersoncountysc.org.
