TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Meet Kalisse: she's dog who was found in downtown Greenville last month and needs help finding her owners or, if need be, a new forever home.
According to Taylors animal rescue group Day Before the Rescue, Kalisse is about three years old, weighs about 50 pounds, and appears to be a greyhound/shepherd mix. She was first taken to Greenville County Animal Care in February by animal control officers and was on stray hold while they attempted to find an owner. Kalisse had no tags and only an old flea collar, and was not microchipped or spayed.
But the most curious thing was that Kalisse had an external fixator on one of her legs. Taryn Gibson, who is the director of Day Before the Rainbow, says it's a device made of pins, nuts, and screws sometimes used to repair a broken bone. Staff at the rescue called local veterinarians, but none remembered performing surgery on the dog.
Gibson took in Kalisse on Friday, March 6, and says a veterinarian her rescue works with at Valley Walk Animal Hospital in Taylors determined the repair was performed at least 12 weeks ago and had the fixator removed. We're told Kalisse is now resting just fine and will need some more medical care handled.
After that's handled, one of two things needs to happen: Kalisse's owners need to get her, or she'll need to find a new home.
"I have called over 100 veterinarians in Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia," Gibson says. "I have called every orthopedic veterinary specialist in those states that I can find. No one recalls this dog. I believe that if someone paid a large amount of money to have Kalisse's leg repaired, they may be looking for her."
Gibson won't rule out many possibilities: Kalisse could have belonged to another rescue group and escaped. Her owner could have passed away. Or maybe Kalisse's owner doesn't know how to find her. Regardless, Gibson wants to first see if Kalisse has a home first before setting her up for adoption.
Anyone who believes that Kalisse belongs to them or knows her situation is urged to reach Gibson via email at daybeforetherainbow@yahoo.com.
