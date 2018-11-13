HART COUNTY, GA (FOX CAROLINA) The Hart County Animal Rescue posted to Facebook that they were looking for information regarding a small dog that had been literally thrown away at an interstate welcome center.
The post shows a small, light brown dog- resembling a Chihuahua or a mix- who had been found in a trash can at a welcome center off I-85.
Caroline's cries were heard from inside the trash can by a good Samaritan. It is unknown how long she had been in there.
"She was freezing, wet, hungry and scared when someone heard her crying and found her in the trash can this morning," said the post.
Caroline is under the care of Lavonia Animal Hospital where she is getting the medical attention and 'love she deserves.'
Hart County Animal Rescue asks that anyone who recognizes Caroline reach out to them at (706) 436-3476.
"She could of been stolen from a loving family or the idiots who did this just didn't want her anymore," said the post.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Student accused of bringing gun to Upstate school located on I-26, taken into custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.