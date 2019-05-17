PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Animal Shelter says a female dog recently surrendered to them has never known love, subjected to abuse in what they say is a dog fighting ring.
According to a Facebook post on Friday, the dog has been fought repeatedly and suffered more than 8 bite wounds. Multiple wounds are infected, the shelter noted, and she appears to have had multiple litters of puppies.
The shelter says she was brought in with a large chain and lock dragging around her neck, and said the former owner was a resident of Easley, where a fighting ring is supposedly located. The shelter has urged anyone with information on that ring or any others to contact their local sheriff's office.
