Firefighters said animals died in a fire at an Anderson County pet groomer.
Crews responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m.
The fire occurred at Dog House Grooming on Jackson Street.
According to firefighters on scene, a few animals died in the fire.
There were no other injuries reported in the incident.
