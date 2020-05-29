ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) AnMed Health announced Friday that beginning June 1 patients will be allowed one visitor or support person will be allowed in the AnMed Health Emergency Department.
One support person per patient is also allowed now for doctor office visits and outpatient procedures.
"For the safety of patients and staff, AnMed Health's visitor restrictions remain unchanged and in place at all AnMed Health inpatient locations," hospital spokesperson Lizz Walker said.
Walker said everyone entering the buildings must wear a mask or face-covering, including patients, support persons and staff.
"Those who do not have a mask may use an alternative such as a bandana, scarf or other cloth face-covering," Walker said."
MORE NEWS - In person classes more likely in SC; details not certain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.