ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - AnMed Health announced patients will no longer have to drive out of the Anderson area for convenient, top-notch orthopaedic care after the opening of AnMed Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
AnMed representatives said the orthopaedics and sports medicine practice will offer comprehensive orthopaedic treatment from diagnosis to rehabilitative therapy. Orthopaedic specialty services include sports medicine, hips and knees, hands and wrists and orthopaedic trauma.
AnMed said The AnMed Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine team includes board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons. The specialists provide routine and specialized care that ranges from minimally invasive and robot-assisted procedures to non-surgical methods such as injections and physical therapy.
AnMed Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is located at 100 Healthy Way, Suite 1200, Anderson, S.C., and can be reached at 864.716.6140.
