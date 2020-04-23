ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - AnMed Health announced Thursday that starting next week, their hospitals will require all patients arriving for appointments or procedures to wear a face-covering.
AnMed said this policy applies to patients arriving at all hospital campuses, emergency rooms, outpatient facilities and physician practices. Those who do not have a mask may use an alternative such as a bandana, scarf or sports buff.
Visitor restrictions remain unchanged and in place at all AnMed Health locations for now.
"As businesses in our community begin to reopen, AnMed Health encourages residents to continue wearing face coverings whenever in public and to continue practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene," AnMed said in a news release.
