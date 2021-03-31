ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- AnMed Health said in a release that it's Intensive Critical Care Unit has received the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses 2021 Beacon Award for Excellence, an award given to nursing units that recognizes excellence in patient outcomes, staff and patient satisfaction and overall credibility with patients.
AnMed's ICU also received the award in 2018 and its second award will remain an active designation until 2024, according to the release.
The hospital says that it is the only one in the Upstate to receive this award.
AnMed Health's ICU Nurse Manager expressed her pride in receiving the award in the release.
“I am so proud to be part of AnMed Health’s amazing ICU team. This accomplishment is a reflection of our team’s dedication to keeping our patients at the center of all that we do, even during a pandemic.”
