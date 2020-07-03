Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning July 6, AnMed Health in Anderson County will reinstate a no visitation police due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The hospital says the decision is for the safety of patients, community and staff.
Beginning Monday, visitation will be limited to only one support person, who must be at least 16-years-old, for end-of-life, labor and delivery, pediatrics, outpatient facilities, surgery, and the emergency department.
During this time, the hospital says there will be no visitation under any circumstances for COVID-19 positive patients or patients under investigation for the coronavirus.
These restrictions apply to the following facilities:
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- AnMed Health Women’s and Children’s Hospital
- AnMed Health Oglesby Center
- AnMed Health Cannon
- AnMed Health clinics, practices, labs, procedure areas, and radiology areas
Face-coverings must be worn at all times by the patients and their support person. Each will be screened upon arrival.
Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 symptoms is asked to contact their healthcare provider rather than show up at the emergency room.
