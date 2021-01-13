ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - AnMed Health said Wednesday that the hospital system has begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for patients age 70 and older in accordance with DHEC's latest guidance.
AnMed Health said their established patients in this age group will receive instructions via MyChart for scheduling an appointment at the Anderson Civic Center vaccination clinic. Walk-ins will not accepted at this time.
Patients who do not have a MyChart account can set one up by visiting https://MyChart.anmedhealth.org.
"We anticipate that initial appointments will fill up very quickly, and we are committed to making additional appointments available as soon as we receive more of the vaccine. We appreciate your patience as we manage this limited supply," said Lizz Walker, AnMed spokesperson, in a news release.
Those eligible for vaccination may also visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator for information about additional sites offering the vaccine.
