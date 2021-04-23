ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- AnMed Health says they are partnering with local law enforcement for their annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 24, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Oglesby Center COVID drive-thru testing area located at the AnMed Health North Campus. The campus can be found at 2000 East Greenville Street, Anderson, S.C.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will provide safe disposal of unused or expired medication, including controlled substances. All pills including pain killer and opioids are accepted. No liquids, insulin, inhalers and needles will be accepted.
Shred-A-Way will also be there to help people securely dispose of unwanted documents.
