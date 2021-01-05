ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, AnMed Health released a statement on hospital capacity as they see a surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to the hospital, their Emergency Department is open and they are seeing patients with COVID-19 cases. The hospital said 36 percent of their admitted population are coronavirus-related cases.
AnMed Health said they have implemented a no visitor policy in the Emergency Department for the safety of our patients and staff. The hospital also encourages inpatient visitation only if necessary.
"We encourage the public to continue to social distance, wear face-coverings, and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer."
