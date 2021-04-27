ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - AnMed Health is opening their Covid-19 vaccine clinic for walk-ins for a second time on Thursday and Friday.
AnMed Health officials say from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thurs., April 29 and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fri., April 30, the hospital will open the vaccine clinic at the Civic Center of Anderson to walk-ins 16-years and older.
AnMed says no appointment is needed, however, if an appointment was already made for those two days, those scheduled will receive the vaccine at their appointment time.
MORE NEWS: Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.