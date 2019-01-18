ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - AnMed Health is urging people to limit visiting patients for the duration of flu season.
On Tuesday, AnMed made the request that all visitors voluntarily stay away from the hospital for the health of patients and community.
Below are the visitation guidelines currently in effect at the hospital:
• Please limit visits to essential family only. All non-family and children are asked to stay away. Limiting the number of visitors per patient will help control the spread of the illness.
• Please do not bring children on hospital visits. Children are more likely to get sick and spread viruses.
• Please cleanse hands frequently. Look for hand sanitizing dispensers around the hospital, and use them often. Please make sure to clean your hands when entering and leaving the hospital either by washing with soap or rubbing your hands together with hand sanitizer.
• Please do not visit the hospital if you have symptoms of the flu or gastrointestinal illness. Signs of the flu include fever, cough, sneezing, runny nose or a sore throat.
• If you haven’t already, get the flu vaccine. Getting the simple shot can help increase your chances of staying healthy and avoid getting others sick.
Officials also ask people to only come to the Emergency Department if there is an emergency, since the ER staff is working with a high number of patients with the flu.
For non-emergencies, patients can visit AnMed Health’s CareConnect at 600 N. Fant Street in Anderson and AnMed Health-Clemson, located at 885 Tiger Boulevard/U.S. Highway 123 in Clemson. Adults can also schedule an E-visit to get a diagnosis and treatment plan from home. Visit anmedhealth.org/E-Visits for additional information.
