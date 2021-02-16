Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with AnMed Health say due to vaccine supply shortages, the Civic Center vaccine site will only be open one day this week.
Officials say the hospital received less than half the vaccine doses needed for scheduled appointments and as a result will have to reschedule some appointments this week. Officials say they will call to notify all patients who are affected.
AnMed says CDC recommendations state that patients should receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine within 21 to 42 days of their first dose. However, if the second dose is delayed beyond 42 days, it is not necessary to restart the series.
AnMed Health officials say they are prioritizing the vaccine they receive each week for those scheduled for a second dose. The hospital is not scheduling new appointments at this time.
Officials say at the rate they are receiving vaccines at this time, they expect to be done with second doses sometime in early April and reopen the schedule for first doses at that time.
"We understand that many eligible patients in the Anderson area are anxious to get the vaccine. We are committed to vaccinating our community as quickly as we receive the vaccine supply to do so. We appreciate your patience and understanding."
