A Greenville County woman who was tied up and shot inside her own home back in September is speaking out.
Ann Willis was jerked out of bed, pistol whipped and eventually shot.
She may be recovering, but when Ann Willis looks in the mirror or down at her chair, she feels like a broken version of herself.
"The physical damage for me is the mental damage because I begrudge the physical damage that I'm in,” Willis said. “It has changed my life, my lifestyle.”
It was all ripped from her one September night when she was yanked from her bed and tied up, she was telling herself she'd do anything to walk out alive.
"It just did not do any good to just remain silent,” Willis said.
She was shot in the stomach and left for dead by six men in masks. Her husband, Warren, was beaten to a pulp, he almost lost an eye. Ann said the next thing she knew, she was waking up in the hospital two months later.
"One of the trauma surgeons told me that I had died three times on him, and that he had brought me back with God's help and my fight,” she said.
She laid stiff another two months, unable to move her arms and legs.
"It's like you're paralyzed,” she said. “I never dreamed that that would take place but it does."
She's now home, doing physical and occupational therapy three times a week, but with more time stuck inside she has more time to think about the attack and why six strangers picked them.
"When six people come in your home, you can't fight,” Willis said. “There's nothing you can do."
It was tough for her Friday, being in court when three of her accused attackers asked for bond. That's when it starts to sink in that her and her husband were targeted.
"I hope that they miss their families, I hope they have that much compassion, but they should have thought about that before they did this crime and they did that much to this family,” Willis said.
As she sat in the courtroom, she couldn't shake the uneasy feeling. The fear they've left with her, even when bond was denied.
"You were afraid that if they were given bond as to how you would feel when they were out,” she said. “I would have been very scary, I would have been afraid."
