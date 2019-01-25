(FOX Carolina) -- Anne Hathaway has officially updated fans on 'Princess Diaries 3' and revealed Julie Andrews is on board for the third installment of the films.
The films' leading lady, Anne Hathaway, was asked about the rumored project on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and her response was encouraging.
"There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” she assured the excited crowd. "I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”
Tragically the original director, Garry Marshall, passed away in 2016, and the cast is still waiting to make sure they do the third film justice.
"It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” Hathaway, 36, continued. "It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.