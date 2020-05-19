COLUMBUS, OH (AP) Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, has died. She was 100.
Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University, says Glenn died Tuesday of COVID-19 complications at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.
After her husband became the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, Glenn shied away from the media spotlight because of a severe stutter.
An intensive program helped her to control her speech and do public speaking. She served on the advisory boards of numerous child abuse and speech and hearing organizations.
MORE NEWS:
Furman University to furlough 865 employees, weighs the future of Latham Stadium
American Red Cross of S.C. sets up virtual assistance center to help with loss and grief during COVID-19 pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.