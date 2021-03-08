PHOTOS: Cyclists begin 43rd annual Assault on Mt. Mitchell ride from Spartanburg

Nearly 1,000 cyclists from around the world are pedaling from Spartanburg to Western NC in the annual Assault on Mt. Mitchell and Assault on Marion rides (FOX Carolina/ 5-14-2018)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Organizers announced that the the 2021 Assault on Mount Mitchell and Assault on Marion cycling events scheduled for May 17 have been canceled. 

The Freewheelers released this statement on the decision via Facebook:

AOMM is a large undertaking with many moving parts. When we began planning this year’s ride back in the fall, we were optimistic that by this May, the effects of the COVID pandemic would have lessened enough to allow us to ride. While case counts are lowering, still, many states – including the State of North Carolina – continue to strictly enforce guidelines for events.
Current mandates in the State of North Carolina prohibit large in-person events, whether outdoor or indoor. Since we have no clear timeline on when these regulations will be lifted, the Freewheelers Cycling Association, the State of NC’s Department of Parks, the Blue Ridge Parkway leadership, and the administration of Mt. Mitchell State Park are not comfortable with moving forward with the event in 2021.
The next AOMM will take place on May 16, 2022.
 

