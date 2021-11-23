SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The 15th annual Ellis & Bradley Miracle Hill Turkey Fry is underway and volunteers are cooking up enough birds to feed 5,000 people this year.
Miracle Hill spokesperson Yolanda Campusano said 580 turkeys will be fried.
About 60 frying stations are set up in the back parking lot of Miracle Hill's Forest Street shelter. Each one powered by a propane tank from Freeman Gas.
The company donated all 110 tanks this year.
"I believe sometimes things are meant to be and this is the perfect example of that," said Freeman Gas vice president and general manager Jim Cannon.
One morning Cannon's granddaughter was listening to WSSL 100 -- Ellis & Bradley's home station. The DJs said they needed help to make this year's event happen.
"She says, 'Papa, hey they need help with these gas tanks,'" Cannon said. "I said, 'Sure, I'll donate it.'"
Cannon's company inspected and filled all the tanks.
Today he's at Miracle Hill making sure everything is running as it should, but it's not his first visit to 139 N. Forest St.
"1949 I walked into that building for the first grade," Cannon said.
Way before it was Miracle Hill, the building was West Side School.
"I actually walked to school, too," Cannon said. "There wasn't any buses."
Back then Cannon wanted to become a police officer. He picked a different career, but he's still helping serve the community.
The tanks would have cost Miracle Hill $2,500.
"We just want to help them anyway we can and the cost was a big, big factor," he said. "Let's just help as much as we can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.