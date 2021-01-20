Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Organizers of the annual Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic have made the decision to cancel this year's event due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The event was scheduled to take place Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. This will be the second year in a row that the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
“The health and well-being of South Carolinians and others traveling to South Carolina’s largest hunting, fishing and outdoor expo remain our top concern,” said Dan DuPre, Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic director. “We must take every precaution to protect the thousands of attendees, vendors and volunteers expected to attend the event.”
The event is one of the largest held at the State Fairgrounds with attendance reaching nearily 40,000 in past years.
DuPre said there was simply no way the event could be held without contributing to the spread of COVID-19. “Organizers of the 2021 Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic did not come to this decision lightly,” he said. “Over the last several days, we have heard your concerns and are taking our cues from similar events across the country.”
Organizers say preparations have already begun for the 2022 Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic, tenatively scheduled for March 25 - 27.
SCDNR officials say proceeds from the event have funded millions of dollars of conservation work in South Carolina over the years.
More news: 'Worst Cooks in America' winner, husband charged in 3-year-old girl's homicide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.