GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anonymous donors gave a big Christmas present to a local elementary school, spending around $11,000 to pay off lunch debt for dozens of kids.
The donors have a grandchild at Abner Creek Academy.
]The holiday season is a time of reflection, giving and thankfulness. For one school community, their staff says Christmas certainly came early this year.
"I said how many would you like? A certain person or type of student?" asked lunch manager Tara McGahee, recalling the moment she received a phone call from the donors asking if they could help out with lunch debts.
"And she said 'no--the whole balance off.' I said...'the whole school? And she said 'yes ma'am.'" McGahee said.
She says she couldn't believe her ears when the grandparents of one student offered without hesitation to cover the nearly $11,000 expense.
"I sat there with goosebumps, saying 'no this isn't happening.' And ten minutes later, she called me back and said 'where can i send the check?'" McGahee recalled.
"It's overwhelming, their generosity," added Abner Creek Academy principal Karen McMakin.
"But also [it's great] that they just support our children and love our children enough to do this for them," she said.
A short while after the exchange over the phone, the check--with a letter--came in the mail.
"'We pray blessings on you, your entire staff, and the children you teach and mentor each day,'" McMakin read, holding the letter in hands.
She says this moment is something she hopes the students remember.
"This is the type of attitude, the type of compassion, that we try to teach our children," she explained.
She also knows this will mean the world for families. More than 165 children will be impacted.
"What a way to start the holiday season....yeah," she said, lost for words.
Both she and McGahee add: For their parents--whom she says work tirelessly to pay off their debts, even in hard times--this will be one less worry to start the new year.
"In the 12 years that I've been here at this school, I've honestly never had something like that happen," McGahee said.
"It's honestly a Christmas miracle."
