SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Caleb Kennedy is scheduled for another bond hearing on Thursday.
The hearing will be virtual, according to officials with Spartanburg County circuit court.
Kennedy was denied bond by a magistrate judge earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in death. Now, a circuit court judge will consider whether he should be granted bond.
Highway Patrol troopers say Kennedy was under the influence when he drove his truck down a private driveway and hit 54-year-old Larry Parris on Feb. 8.
The truck then crashed into a shop on the property with Parris pinned beneath it. Parris died from his injuries.
The warrant from Highway Patrol says Kennedy was under the influence of marijuana. His attorney, Ryan Beasley, has denied the claim and says Kennedy had a bad reaction to prescription medication.
Kennedy also has a circuit court hearing set for Apr. 14.
READ MORE: Warrant: 'American Idol' star under influence of marijuana in deadly crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.