Mary Beth's restaurant

Sign on Mary Beth's door (FOX Carolina/ April 17, 2019)

 Dal Kalsi

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A downtown Greenville restaurant has closed down after 11 years in business.

Mary Beth’s on McBee Avenue closed Sunday, according to a sign posted on the eatery’s door.

Per Mary Beth’s website, Andy Ballard and Chuck LaPress opened the restaurant in April of 2008.

The restaurant served breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

MORE NEWS - Carl's Jr. to become first major fast-food chain to sell a cannabis-infused burger

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.