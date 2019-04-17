GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A downtown Greenville restaurant has closed down after 11 years in business.
Mary Beth’s on McBee Avenue closed Sunday, according to a sign posted on the eatery’s door.
Per Mary Beth’s website, Andy Ballard and Chuck LaPress opened the restaurant in April of 2008.
The restaurant served breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
