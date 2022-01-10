CENTERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Another earthquake hit a town in South Carolina Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The 1.4 magnitude earthquake hit 3.7 miles outside of Centerville in the Lowcountry.
The earthquake was two kilometers in depth.
This is the eleventh earthquake in the last two weeks.
