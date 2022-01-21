COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said another earthquake hit South Carolina on Friday afternoon.
According to the USGS, the earthquake hit 4.7 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 3:34 p.m. It had a magnitude of 1.9. and a depth of 4 kilometers.
This is the 17th earthquake to hit South Carolina since December 27th.
