GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Another Greenville restaurant announced via Facebook that it must close temporarily for deep cleaning and health concerns after an employee tested positive for the virus.
Urban Wren said they were suspending all dining and carryout service until further notice.
An employee who was asymptomatic tested positive for the virus after the test was performed due to that person's recent contact with someone else, according to the Facebook post. The worker has not been on-shift since June 13.
Urban Wren said all other workers will be tested and quarantined if positive, and will not return to work until fully recovered.
A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Jianna, an Italian restaurant in downtown Greenville, is back open after they announced on Facebook last week that they were closing temporarily as a precaution after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant closed on Friday and reopened on Wednesday for dinner service.
Below is Jiann's update posted Wednesday:
WE ARE OPEN TONIGHT GVL - starting at 5. We are excited to be opening but also very cautious and will be wearing masks. Our number one priority is to keep our guests safe & our team. Thank you for all of your support through these difficult times. Call to make reservations! We can’t wait to see you all. Cheers; it’s going to be a great Day Happy Wednesday!
The original post announcing the closure included this message:
"For the safety of our guests and team effective immediately Jianna will be closed until further notice. We appreciate your support during this time as we take proper precautions to reopen safely here at Jianna. Stay tuned for our opening date."
Tipsy Taco also posted on Facebook on June 8 that their Pelham Road and Greer locations had closed due to allow for deep cleaning of their restaurants. Those locations have since reopened.
