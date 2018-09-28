GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A second human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Greenwood, city officials announced Friday.
Officials said DHEC confirmed a human case in the southern portion of the city.
Officials said mosquito-spraying efforts will begin in a one-mile radius around where the person was infected.
The city uses permethrin, applied via a truck ground mounted fogger, which is designed to kill adult mosquitoes.
People in the spray zone will be notified before the spraying begins.
On August 23, Greenwood officials learned of the first human case in the city. Spray treatment in that area has been completed.
On Friday, officials in Cherokee County also announced a human West Nile Virus case in Gaffney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.