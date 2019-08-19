SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies took a report of a sexual assault involving serial killer Todd Kohlhepp the day after he was arrested in 2016, according to an incident report filed with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the incident report, the report was filed on Nov. 4, 2016, just one day after deputies found a missing woman chained inside a metal shipping container on Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property.
The victim found in Woodruff, Kala Brown, had been missing for months out of Anderson, along with her then-boyfriend, Charlie Carver.
According to the Nov. 4 2016 case, the victim came to the sheriff's office to report the assault, which reportedly happened in September 2005 at a residence in Spartanburg County and involved the use of weapons. The victim told deputies she had been an acquaintance of Kohlhepp's before the assault.
Two days later, in 2016 deputies uncovered the bodies of Carver and two other victims, Johnny and Meagan Coxie, also buried on Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property.
While in custody, Kohlhepp also confessed to the Superbike murders – a quadruple homicide that had gone unsolved for more than a decade. Kohlhepp admitted while being interviewed by investigators that he had shot and killed Scott Ponder, Brian Lucas, Chris Sherbert, and Beverly Guy inside the Superbike Motorsports store in Inman on Nov. 6, 2003.
According to the sexual assault report, a deputy followed up with the victim on Nov. 14, 2016 and, after learning about the murder charges Kohlhepp would be facing, she asked that the case be closed.
The deputy wrote, “When she reported this the suspect had not been charged with the four additional murders involved Superbikes. Since he has been charged the victim has decided not to go forward with this investigation since the suspect will be in prison for the rest of his life. She requested it to be closed.”
Kohlhepp later pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of criminal sexual assault. He is now serving life behind bars in South Carolina's prison system.
