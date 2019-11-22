GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT said drivers in Greenville will encounter another round of closures and detours this weekend in the I-85/385 Gateway Project construction zone.
The first detour will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and end on Saturday at 6 a.m. Drivers on I-85 South trying to exit onto I-385 will be detoured to Exit 46-C (Mauldin Road) and turn back around onto I-85 North where drivers can access both directions of I-385.
Drivers on I-85 South trying to access I-385 North will have to follow the same detour on Saturday from 6 a.m. until Sunday ay 8 p.m., if weather permits. Drivers trying to access I-385 South and Woodruff Road will be able to take Exit 51 via the new flyover bridge.
Then, on Sunday night at 8 p.m. and continuing until Monday at 6 a.m., all I-85 traffic trying to exit onto either direction of I-385 will again be detoured to Exit 46-C, then turned back around onto I-85 North to reach Exit 51.
The detour for I-85 South drivers trying to exit onto Woodruff Road will continue until Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. Those drivers should take I-385 North to Exit 37, take a left on Roper Mountain Road, and then proceed to Woodruff Road.
