DILLON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said one person was found dead Wednesday morning in a car submerged in floodwater off Highway 57.
Grimsley said it’s not clear when the crash occurred. He is still working to identify the deceased.
This latest death marks the seventh storm-related death in South Carolina since Florence hit.
