SPARTA, NC (FOX Carolina) - One week after a large, 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled Sparta, NC and was felt by people all over the Mountains and the Upstate, another small quake was detected around 2:41 a.m.
The US Geological Survey said the 2.1 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres with a with an epicenter 2.1 miles from Sparta.
Several smaller earthquakes have been detected in the area since last Saturday's 5.1 magnitude quake rattled the Carolinas.
PHOTOS: 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Sparta, North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.