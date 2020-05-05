HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was detected near Hendersonville Monday night, just 24 hours after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was detected in that same area.
Monday night's quake occurred just after 9 p.m. 3.5 miles west of Hendersonville and 21.4 miles south of Asheville at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Sunday night's 2.3 magnitude quake’s epicenter was about 4.1 miles southwest of Hendersonville and 22 miles south of Asheville just after 9 p.m. That earthquake occurred at a depth of eight kilometers.
Small earthquakes are common in the Carolinas and are usually undetectable by humans.
MORE NEWS - May the Fourth be with you, always, even during the pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.