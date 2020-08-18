GENERIC - Earthquake 1

SPARTA, NC (FOX Carolina) - The US Geological Survey on Tuesday reported another tiny earthquake near where the 5.1 magnitude quake rattled the Carolinas earlier this month.

Tuesday's quake was 1.2 magnitude with an epicenter about 3 miles east of Sparta, NC.

Sparta, NC is where the large quake struck on August 8.

Several smaller earthquakes have been detected in the area since. The most recent was Saturday.

