SPARTA, NC (FOX Carolina) - The US Geological Survey on Tuesday reported another tiny earthquake near where the 5.1 magnitude quake rattled the Carolinas earlier this month.
Tuesday's quake was 1.2 magnitude with an epicenter about 3 miles east of Sparta, NC.
Sparta, NC is where the large quake struck on August 8.
Several smaller earthquakes have been detected in the area since. The most recent was Saturday.
PREVIOUSLY -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.