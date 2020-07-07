WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Westminster said council members are expected to vote on a face mask ordinance Tuesday during their regularly scheduled city council meeting.
The published agenda includes a sample ordinance, which calls for customers and employees of several kids of businesses to use face coverings.
Click here to read the agenda.
The council meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
