CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sidewall Pizza in Clemson is the fourth Upstate restaurant to announce this week they are closing their doors permanently.
Sidewall made the announcement on Facebook.
Below is what was posted:
After a lengthy period of in depth analysis and careful consideration, we've made the difficult decision to permanently close our Clemson location. We make this decision with a heavy heart -- so many of you offered us such great support at this location -- thank you! This decision will allow us to best support our currently operating stores and to continue to provide growth opportunities for our team members and for our company as a whole. Please come visit us at one of our other locations (Cleveland Street, Pelham Road, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, TR, and coming soon -- Five Forks!). And thank you again for your support in Clemson. If you are a Clemson customer and you have any questions about your discount book, please email Andy at andy@sidewallpizza.com.
Earlier this week, Duke Sandwich Company announced that it was closing its Congaree Road location in Greenville after 30 years, and Compadres Mex Mex Grill announced it would close its downtown Greenville location after 13 years. Like Sidewall, both restaurants have other locations in Greenville.
On Monday, El Thrifty announced that it too was closing down after two years in operation.
MORE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.