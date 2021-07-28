GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Giant Oak Inc, a data screening company, announce plans to expand into Grenville on Wednesday.
According to a release from the company, Giant Oak uses data screening in order to detect unknown threats. The company says that its vetting services are being used in financial services and government industries.
U.S. Representative William Timmons released a statement on the company's expansion into Greenville.
“I am thrilled to welcome Giant Oak, an innovative national security and RegTech company, to the Greenville business community. Innovative technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, are integral to ensuring our safety and security, combating illicit behaviors such as fraud, money laundering, and ransomware."
