(FOX Carolina) - Hunters throughout the Palmetto State will soon be able to see if their latest trophy claims a state record.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be holding its annual series of measuring sessions beginning later this month.
Each winter, the SCDNR measures deer antlers throughout the state, with a major effort during the the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic, scheduled for March 27-29 at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
Antlers are measured based on the Boone Crockett system, with minimum scores for state records at 125 points for typical antlers and 145 points for nontypical antlers. As it stands, a total of 7,469 sets of white-tailed deer antlers, including 7,167 typical racks and 302 nontypical, are currently ranked on South Carolina's all-time antler records list.
Hunters must provide necessary documentation, such as the date and county of the kill, and sign a "fair chase" statement when they bring in a set of antlers for measuring.
Antlers in velvet or those that are broken and repaired or antlers separated from the skull plate cannot be officially measured for the state records list.
2020 Antler Measuring Sessions:
- Tuesday, March 3, 2 - 8 p.m., Pickens, Durham’s Grocery, 3210 Walhalla Hwy., Six Mile, (864) 868-2070
- Thursday, March 5, 2 - 8 p.m., Anderson, Sportsman’s Warehouse, 3795 Clemson Blvd., (864) 540-7100
- Friday, March 6, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bath, Wilson’s Taxidermy, 158 Victory Lane, (803) 593-3357
- Tuesday, March 10, 2 - 8 p.m., Greenville, Cabela’s, 1025 Woodruff Rd. Suite H101, 864-516-8100
- Wednesday, March 11, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bonneau, Dennis Wildlife Center, 305 Black Oak Road. Please call ahead (843) 825-3387.
- Thursday, March 12, 2 - 7 p.m., Greenwood, Hunter’s Headquarters, 1845 Calhoun Rd., (864) 223-1911
- Friday, March 20, 1 - 5 p.m., Gilbert, Price’s Country Store, 540 Peach Festival Rd., (803) 892-2457
- Friday, March 27, noon to 8:00 p.m., Columbia, Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, State Fairgrounds, (803) 734-3886.
- Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Columbia, Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, State Fairgrounds, (803) 734-3886
- Sunday, March 29, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Columbia, Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, State Fairgrounds, (803) 734-3886
- Camden: At SCDNR Office, 632 West Dekalb St. Room 211, by appointment only during March 843-309-5165
- Clemson: At SCDNR Office, 311 Natural Resources Dr., by appointment only during March (864) 986-6247
- Columbia: At SCDNR office, 1000 Assembly St., by appointment only any time of year, (803) 734-8738
- Florence: At SCDNR office, 295 S. Evander Dr., Florence, by appointment only during March, (843) 661-4768
- Garnett: At SCDNR office, 1282 Webb Ave., Garnett, by appointment only anytime of year, (803) 625-3569
- Georgetown: At SCDNR office, 420 Dirleton Road, Georgetown, by appointment only during March, (843) 546-8119
- Union: At SCDNR Office, 124 Wildlife Drive, Union, by appointment only during March, (864) 427-5140.
Although record deer have been recorded from all counties, Aiken, Anderson, and Orangeburg counties have produced the greatest numbers in the past three to four years.
