RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina had expanded vaccine eligibility to even more people. "Anyone with a medical condition that puts them at high-risk of severe illness is now eligible as are people in some additional congregate living settings," Cooper announced.
The NCDHHS said people age 16-64 with the following health conditions can begin scheduling their vaccine appointments:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes type 1 or 2
- A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
- Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, including Down Syndrome
- Liver disease, including hepatitis
- Neurologic conditions,such as dementia and schizophrenia
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Overweight or obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
Additionally, the agency people who live in a congregate or close group living setting can now begin scheduling vaccinations. This inlcudes:
- People experiencing homelessness or living in a homeless shelter
- Correctional facility, such as jail or prison
Other members of Group 4, including other non-frontline essential workers and other people in close group living settings, will be eligible starting April 7. Others in close group living settings who will become eligible on April 7 include college students who live in fraternity or sorority houses, dorms or apartments
"North Carolina continues to succeed in getting shots off shelves and into arms," Cooper said. "As of this morning, we've administered over 3.4 million doses. And 25.7 percent of adults 18 and older have had at least one shot, and 16.5 percent have been fully vaccinated. That’s fast."
MORE NEWS - North Carolina's first sports betting venue grand opening set for Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.