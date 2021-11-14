At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon. She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. The children’s TV program, which first aired 52 years ago this month, gave The Associated Press a first look at its adorable new occupant. Ji-Young will formally be introduced in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.” Simu Liu and Naomi Osaka are among the celebrities appearing in the TV special, which will drop Thanksgiving Day. Ji-Young’s existence is the culmination of discussions after the rise in anti-Asian hate last year.
