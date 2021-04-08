COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/FOX Carolina) — The Associated Press reported that the gunman in a mass killing in South Carolina, which claimed life of a prominent doctor and four others, was former NFL pro Phillip Adams.
The AP reported their source for the information had been briefed on the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly. That source told an AP reporter that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday with a .45 caliber weapon after killing Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, Lesslie's wife Barbara, 69, their grandchildren Adah,9, and Noah, and a man working outside the Lesslie home, James Lewis, 38.
The source said Adams had been treated by Dr. Lesslie, and that his parents lived nearby in Rock Hill.
The Lesslies and Lewis were killed Wednesday afternoon at their home on Marshall Road. A sixth person was also shot and taken to the hospital with injuries, deputies said.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies spent eight hours searching for the suspect. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, he was found deceased in a nearby house.
FOX Carolina reached out to Riverview Family Medicine and Urgent Care, where Lesslie practiced. Below is a statement released by Jamey Dagenhart, the practice administrator:
On behalf of our Riverview family, thank you to the community for your support and prayers as we grieve the loss of life that was sustained. Dr. Robert Lesslie is best known in this community for the wonderful care that he’s provided for many patients and their families over the decades he spent here in this community. His greatest testimony, though, is the family and the legacy that he leaves. Dr. Lesslie, his wife Barbara, and his grandchildren Adah and Noah are loved by many and will be missed by many. But for those of us in Christ Jesus – we know and trust we will see them again. Dr. Lesslie tended to physical lives his entire career. But his legacy – and the legacy of his family – speaks to the more important need over and beyond our physical bodies but to the tending to our souls. As the Apostle Paul writes in his letter to the Corinthian church:
When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written: “Death is swallowed up in victory.” “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. 1 Corinthians 15: 54-57 (ESV)
According to ESPN, Adams played in 78 NFL games over five seasons for six teams. He was a safety and special teams player from South Carolina State who was drafted by the 49ers in 2010 in the seventh round. He also played for the Patriots, Seahawks, Raiders, and Jets before finishing his career with the Falcons in 2015.
The York County Sheriff's Office said they would release more details in a news conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
